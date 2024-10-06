Rep. Mike Turner says all "candidates need to deescalate" after Trump assassination attempts

Rep. Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, responded Sunday to Eric Trump's implication that his father's Democratic opponents were responsible for the attempts on former President Trump's life, saying the innuendo was "of course" inaccurate but political candidates on both sides of the aisle "need to deescalate" their rhetoric.

"No, of course not," Turner said in his latest appearance on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," after being asked whether he believes there was truth to claims made by the former president, his son Eric, and his vice presidential running mate, Sen. JD Vance, at a rally where each either implied or suggested Democrats tried to kill him.

Trump returned Saturday to Butler, Pennsylvania, to speak to supporters gathered at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds, the site of the July 13 assassination attempt against him. A gunman facing Trump on the podium at that rally opened fire into the crowd, grazing Trump's ear, killing one attendee and injuring two others, according to authorities. The gunman was killed by a Secret Service sniper, officials said.

Another apparent assassination attempt happened in September when a suspect pointed a gun in Trump's direction on the Florida course where he was playing golf. The FBI has opened probes into both incidents.

Rep. Mike Turner on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Oct. 6, 2024. CBS News

Trump, his son and Vance all acknowledged the assassination attempt in Butler at Saturday's campaign event.

"Over the past eight years, those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me impeached me indicted me tried to throw me off the ballot and, who knows, maybe even tried to kill me," said the former president, while Eric Trump claimed his father's political opponents "tried to kill him, and it's because the Democratic party, they can't do anything right."

Vance, in his remarks, addressed Trump's Democratic challenger in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, and suggested that the Republican nominee "took a bullet for democracy."

Brennan asked Turner: "You don't mean to imply here anything that would suggest Eric Trump's allegations that Democrats are trying to kill him?"

"No, of course not," Turner responded. "But I do think that Vice President Harris needs to actively state and acknowledge that her administration is saying a foreign power, which would be an act of war, is actively trying to kill her opponent."

The attempts on Trump's life came after a citizen of Pakistan with ties to Iran was arrested and charged with allegedly planning a murder-for-hire scheme targeting Trump, among others. Although the timing of the charges coincided with the first attempt, there was no indication that the two incidents were related.

Turner criticized Harris for what he viewed as a failure to openly condemn the alleged plot.

"I think there's certainly a role for her to play and for the president to play in this, in both identifying that there are threats against Donald Trump that need to be acknowledged and responded to, to deter," he said. "I think all the candidates need to de-escalate, certainly in their language."

But the congressman did acknowledge that a Biden-Harris Justice Department official, Matthew Olsen, the head of the national security division, said the U.S. government has been "intensely tracking Iranian lethal plotting efforts targeting former and current U.S. government officials — and that includes the former president."

"I would say that we are very concerned — gravely concerned — about Iranian plotting," Olsen told CBS News in a recent interview.