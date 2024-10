Rep. Mike Turner says all "candidates need to deescalate" after Trump assassination attempts House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Mike Turner tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that in the wake of the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump "all the candidates need to deescalate, especially in their language." But when asked if there's anything to imply Eric Trump's allegation that Democrats are "trying to kill" Trump is true, Turner said "of course not."