Sports anchor reportedly seen taking jacket belonging to Stephen Curry's bodyguard

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco Bay Area sports anchor is in hot water, CBS San Francisco reports. The anchor allegedly took a jacket belonging to a Golden State Warriors security official.

In surveillance video from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, a man in a red shirt is seen taking a jacket from a chair following a Warriors floor practice session Thursday before the team defeated the Spurs in a playoff game.

The video then shows the man walking out of the arena.

The man in the video is reportedly Mike Shumann, a former NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers and a longtime anchor and reporter for KGO-TV in San Francisco.

The Athletic website reported the jacket belongs to Ralph Walker, the director of team security for the Warriors and Stephen Curry's personal bodyguard.

KGO-TV called Shumann home after it learned of the incident, according to The Athletic. He was not part of the station's postgame coverage on Sunday night.

The station told The Athletic: "We are taking these allegations very seriously and conducting a full investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not comment about personnel matters."

