Pence speaks at naturalization ceremony for new citizens on July 4th

Vice President Mike Pence is marking the nation's independence Thursday by celebrating with dozens of new U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives. Ken Cuccinelli, Mr. Trump's new acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, administered the oath of allegiance.

Pence, who will also attend President Trump's military-inspired "Salute to America" Thursday night, said he's "honored" to celebrate the day with new citizens.

"Honored to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow morning at the National Archives, welcoming new naturalized citizens of the United States while surrounded by our founding documents! Couldn't ask for a more meaningful spot!" the vice president tweeted Wednesday.

Mr. Trump's "Salute to America," which will take place at the Lincoln Memorial at 6:30 p.m., has drawn criticism, as the White House and Pentagon are not disclosing how much the event is costing taxpayers and some tickets are going to GOP donors.