Divers recover remains from tech mogul Mike Lynch's family's superyacht that capsized off Sicily

Divers searching the wreck of a superyacht owned by the family of a British tech mogul that sank off the coast of Sicily in southern Italy on Monday recovered the remains of four people on Wednesday, Sicily's civil protection agency confirmed to CBS News. Two of the bodies had been brought to shore in Porticello, near Palermo, and two more were in the process of being brought ashore.

Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported that the bodies of Mike Lynch, the technology entrepreneur, and his 18-year-old daughter were among the remains recovered on Wednesday, but the civil protection chief would not confirm that report to CBS News.

At least six people, including Lynch and his daughter, were left missing after the vessel sank in a violent storm early Monday morning. One other man, the Bayesian superyacht's chef, was found dead soon after the capsize, and 15 passengers and crew managed to escape the accident, including Lynch's wife who owned the vessel.

Italian Coast Guards (Guardia Costiera) carry a body ahore in Porticello, near Palermo in Sicily, Italy, Aug. 21, 2024, two days after the British-flagged luxury superyacht Bayesian, owned by the wife of British tech mogul Mike Lynch, sank during a storm. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

This developing story will be updated.