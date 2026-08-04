Mike Lindell stepping down as MyPillow CEO to focus on Minnesota governor's race

Mike Lindell is stepping down as CEO of MyPillow to focus on his campaign for governor of Minnesota, the company announced Tuesday.

Lindell, who founded MyPillow in 2004, also reduced his ownership stake in the company to a minority. He will remain a member of MyPillow's Board of Directors.

"After 22 years of leading MyPillow, I know the company is ready for its next chapter and I know Minnesota cannot wait," Lindell said. "This decision is not about walking away. It is about stepping forward to serve. I am putting Minnesota above myself, my title, and my business interests so I can give this campaign and the people of our state my full time, energy, and attention."

James Furlong, who served as MyPillow's director from 2004 to 2019, will take over as CEO.

The announcement comes as the Republican Party of Minnesota has asked Secretary of State Steve Simon to clarify constitutional residency rules for gubernatorial candidates, citing concern over Lindell's domicile status. Lindell, in response to the GOP, told WCCO, "It's a lie. It's a hit job. He wants his darling, Lisa Demuth. That's who he wants, who they had handpicked by Alex."

The former MyPillow CEO has also been accused of violating campaign laws by giving away pillows promoting his candidacy at a July Fourth parade.

Lindell was already the leading Republican candidate, according to a SurveyUSA/KSTP poll, when he earned an endorsement from President Trump last month. Kendall Qualls, who earned the state party's endorsement, and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth are also vying for the Republican nomination.

Early voting is underway for the Aug. 11 primary. Whoever wins the GOP nomination is likely to face Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the presumptive favorite for the Democratic candidacy, in the November election.

This is a developing story and will be updated.