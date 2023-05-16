Migrants with nowhere else to go are sleeping in Chicago police stations

Chicago struggles to provide shelter, resources to migrants arriving in the city

The arrival of migrants in some U.S. cities is straining local resources, with shelters struggling to cope. With nowhere else to go, some migrants in Chicago are sleeping in police stations.

The local alderman told CBS News roughly 600 migrants are housed in police stations across the city.

Chicago opened a temporary shelter over the weekend to accommodate busloads of migrants from places like Texas, but it is quickly reaching capacity.

Newly elected Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the urgency of the situation during his inauguration ceremony Monday.

"The soul of Chicago tells us we will never close our doors to those who come here in search of a better life," he said, affirming the city's commitment to helping migrants.

One of his first orders of business was appointing a deputy mayor to oversee immigration and refugee rights.

In Chicago's predominantly Latino community of Pilsen, residents have taken matters into their own hands by establishing a shelter. Local leaders, volunteers and property owner Doug Wynne have collaborated to transform an unrented building, providing essential amenities including showers and haircuts.

"I guess there was a reason we didn't rent it for the last couple years. I mean there must have been some other purpose, right?" Wynne said. "This is so much better."

Wendy Benitez and her 1-year-old son, Andres, arrived in Chicago after boarding a bus that was organized by the government in Texas.

Another Wendy, Wendy Rondon, shared her disappointment upon discovering that the shelter situation in Chicago was not what she expected, resulting in her family spending three nights on a police station floor. Rondon's 12-year-old son, Brian, described their journey as a mix of ups and downs.

"The bad part is that they had to be on the street, sleeping on the street, crossing through the jungle," Brian Rondon said. "Mom says the good part is that we arrived."

In an effort to provide temporary shelter, Chicago officials have proposed using a former school on the city's South Side. However, some residents have filed lawsuits, expressing concerns about the strain on community resources and questioning the decision-making process.