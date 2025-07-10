Are your migraines worse this summer? These factors might be why, a neurologist explains

Are you getting more migraines this time of year? Your mind isn't playing tricks on you — there are summertime factors that can make the severe headaches even worse.

Dr. Shae Datta, a neurologist at NYU Langone Health, told CBS News many migraine sufferers experience more headaches during the summer months.

"Weather-related changes — even sun, and then going from the sun being warm into like AC can trigger migraines for patients," she said.

Kristin Thorvaldsen, 50, has suffered with migraines since she was a teen.

"It usually starts with a pain in the corner of my eye, or I get tension in my neck, running up my neck," she said.

Even though she takes daily prevention medication, she said many things can trigger an attack for her, including weather, her cycle and lack of sleep or caffeine. She's also aware that summer fun can impact her migraines, so she opts to drink less alcohol and more water and beverages with electrolytes to beat the heat.

Here are other expert-backed tips to help prevent worsening migraines this season.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration can be a trigger, making hydration critical for prevention, according to the American Migraine Association.

Block out the sun: Wearing sunglasses or a hat can help reduce light sensitivity triggers, the organization says.

Rest and reduce stress: "Make sure you get proper rest," Datta advised. "If you are a little bit more active in the summer, especially if you're going to be out on the beach or active that day, make sure that you are hydrating and then resting enough because all of those things kind of raise blood flow and intercranial pressure in the brain,"

Go fragrance free: If you're sensitive to odors, remember to shop for sunscreen, insect repellent and other summer products without fragrance, the American Migraine Association suggested.

Check your meds: "Be aware that medications have storage temperature ranges that can easily be exceeded by summer temperatures," the organization said, Medications should be kept in a cool, dark place.