Hydration multipliers are everywhere. Should you use them in a heat wave?

Staying hydrated is crucial to feeling your best, especially as temperatures across the globe soar. Some may turn to powdered products marketed as hydration multipliers to help.

While experts say buying hydration multipliers aren't entirely necessary, they can be useful in certain circumstances — but there are things to be aware of.

"Plain water is still the gold standard for hydration, so don't skip it," Dr. Shannon Dowler, family physician and board of directors at the American Academy of Family Physicians, told CBS News. But, they can be a great tool if you're spending a lot of time outside or exercising heavily, she said.

"If you're doing strenuous physical exercise for over an hour, rehydrating with electrolytes is a great idea, but be sure to drink water continuously. These supplements are supplements, not a replacement for water," Dowler said.

Similar to sports drinks, hydration multipliers help by replenishing electrolytes to the body, which are lost when we sweat, said Dr. Scott Braunstein, chief medical officer at medicine concierge company Sollis Health.

"When we sweat, we lose more than just fluids, we also lose electrolytes — mostly sodium and chloride, but also smaller amounts of potassium, calcium, and magnesium," he told CBS News. "While it all could all be replaced by drinking water and eating a variety of solid foods, for those not ready for a meal, drinking electrolyte containing fluids is a great way to replace the losses in sweat."

Braunstein said there are variety of products available, including electrolyte infused water, well-known drinks like Gatorade and Powerade, Pedialyte and packets and tablets that can be added to water.

Experts advise checking the label before giving them a try. In particular, be mindful of caffeine, sugar and sodium levels.

"Some electrolyte products contain large amounts of sugar, which can be problematic for those with diabetes, obesity and other health conditions," Braunstein said. "Also keep in mind that some products contain caffeine, which acts as a diuretic and can actually make it more difficult to rehydrate effectively."

It's also a good idea to check with your doctor before drinking these if you have any chronic diseases or take daily medications.

"Those with certain chronic conditions, especially kidney disease — since your kidneys regulate your electrolytes — high or low blood pressure or heart disease, should consult their doctor before consuming these products, as maintaining fluids and electrolytes within a specific range may be critical for their health," he added.