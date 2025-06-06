Midea recalls 1.7 million air conditioners over potential mold risk

Midea is recalling 1.7 million air conditioning units because a drainage problem could expose consumers to mold.

Water can pool in the appliance maker's U Window Air Conditioner and U+ Window Air Conditioner units, possibly leading to mold growth, Midea said in a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Mold can cause respiratory issues and other infections.

The CPSC has received at least 152 reports from consumers of mold buildup in the Midea AC units, according to the alert. Of those, there have been 17 reports of users experiencing respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing and sneezing, or sore throats as a result of mold exposure.

Along with the units sold in the U.S., nearly 46,000 were sold in Canada.

The Midea products were sold under a range of brand names, including Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze, according to the recall notice. A range of makes and models, measuring 22 inches wide by 14 inches high, are under recall (See the full list of affected model numbers.)

The recalled air conditioners were sold at a variety of retailers, including Best Buy, Costco and Home Depot, from March 2020 through May of this year and retailed for between $280 and $500.

Owners of the affected units are instructed to contact Midea for a full refund or a free repair. The company will provide a free shipping label for customers to send their units back to Midea. Alternatively, they can submit a photograph demonstrating that they have cut the unit's power cord to receive a refund.