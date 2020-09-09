Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10, just ahead of holidays

The holiday video game console battle is heating up. Microsoft says its new Xbox Series X will cost $500 and debut November 10, just ahead of the holidays.

There haven't been any new generations of video game consoles for several years. The most recent Xbox, Xbox One, was released in 2013, as was Sony's PlayStation 4.

A stripped down version, Xbox Series S, will cost $300 and be available at the same time. Preorders for both consoles begin Sept. 22. The consoles will launch without Halo Infinite, a major exclusive from 343 Industries that was recently delayed to 2021, according to CNET.

Retailers such as Amazon and Walmart and others have established a landing page for the Series X. In addition to teasing early features, many of them let you sign up for mailing lists that will ping you as soon as the official preorder window opens up.

Of course, on Microsoft's Xbox Series X home page, you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles and more details on the newly revised controller which features improvements to its existing ergonomics and as well as add-ons.

New video games at launch include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics, Dirt 5 and Watch Dogs Legion.

Rival Sony is expected to announce the pricing for its PlayStation 5 shortly, CNET reported.