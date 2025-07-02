Microsoft says it's laying off 4% of workforce in latest round of cuts

Microsoft, a leading U.S. software company, is laying off 4% of its workforce, or about 9,000 workers, in a new round of job cuts, the company said Wednesday.

The latest round of layoffs comes after the company slashed over 6,000 jobs in May and June, in an effort to streamline operations. The previous job cuts were intended to flatten the organization "by reducing layers with fewer managers," Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on an April earnings call.

As of June 2024, the Redmond, Washington-based company employed 228,000 people worldwide, according to company data.

