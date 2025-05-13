Microsoft to lay off approximately 6,000 employees

Microsoft on Tuesday said it's cutting 3% of its workforce across the board.

The layoffs are expected to impact all levels and geographies, but will focus on reducing management levels, the company said in a statement. Notices went out on Tuesday.

The tech giant didn't disclose the total amount of lost jobs but it will amount to about 6,000 people.

"We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

"To enhance our efficiency, we will minimize redundancy by streamlining our processes, procedures and roles," the company added.

Microsoft, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, had 228,000 employees globally as of June 2024, according to company data. Layoffs are expected to affect about 6,000 employees.

The company's last major workforce reduction was in 2023, when it cut 11,000 workers across offices worldwide.

The news comes as the tech giant continues to post strong sales and profits. In a quarterly earnings report released last month, Microsoft said it made $70.1 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, up 13% from the same period last year.

