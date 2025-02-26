Watch CBS News
Michelle Trachtenberg, star of "Gossip Girl" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," dies at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, star of the teen drama series "Gossip Girl" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died at 39 years old, sources confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday. She was found at her home in New York City, and the death is not believed to be suspicious, the sources said.

Michelle Trachtenberg at the "InStyle Awards" at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 23, 2017.

A child actor who grew up in Brooklyn and appeared in her first commercials at age 3, according to the movie database IMDb, Trachtenberg starred in "Harriet the Spy" and landed the plum role of Buffy's younger sister, Dawn, in the hit series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in 2000. She wasn't yet 18 years old. 

She went on to star in the hit series "Gossip Girl," and appeared in various other series and television movies including "House" and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Christopher Brito contributed to this report.

Cara Tabachnick

Cara Tabachnick is a news editor at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the crime beat at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com

