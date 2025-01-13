Carrie Underwood to perform at Trump's inauguration

Washington — Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week, an inaugural committee spokesperson confirmed.

It's a sign that Trump's second inauguration could be drawing bigger names than his first swearing in eight years ago.

Underwood, whose career took off after she won "American Idol" in 2005, is set to perform "America the Beautiful" before Trump takes the oath of office on Jan. 20. The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will accompany her.

Opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem.

Before he took office in 2017, Trump held a concert at the Lincoln Memorial that included performances from Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood. Jackie Evancho, a former contestant on "America's Got Talent," sang the national anthem during the swearing-in ceremony.

Trump's inaugural celebration kicks off Saturday at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia, about an hour outside of Washington, the inaugural committee announced Monday.

On Sunday, Trump will visit Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia before holding a rally at Capitol One Arena in Washington with his supporters. A candlelight dinner is on his schedule for later in the evening.

Inauguration Day includes a church service and tea at the White House with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden before Trump is sworn in. There will also be a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue and three inaugural balls.

The Village People, whose song "Y.M.C.A." has become a staple of Trump events, posted on Facebook on Monday that they had accepted an invitation to perform at "inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump."