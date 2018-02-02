Michelle Obama speaks to educators

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, addressing school educators in Washington, D.C., said real change doesn't come from the top down, but from the bottom up, especially in schools.

Real change doesn't happen from the top down here in Washington. Real change happens from the bottom up in communities across this country," the former first lady said at a School Counselor of the Year celebration.

While she and former President Barack Obama were in the White House, the then-first lady made education and nutrition a focus of hers.