Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand will donate $100 million to organizations fighting for racial justice and equality

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand on Friday announced a $100 million donation to help the ongoing fight against racial injustice. The basketball legend announced that over the next 10 years, he and his brand will donate $100 million to "organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

"We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice," according to a statement announcing the donation. "It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same."

The statement emphasized that "Black lives matter. This is not a controversial statement."

"Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."

Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand, also released a statement about Jordan and Jordan Brand's commitment to fighting racial justice issues. Williams said that the Brand's Jordan Wings program, which provides scholarships for students to attend four-year universities, is focused on helping Black youth overcome systemic racism.

"We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together," Williams said. "There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility."

Nike, Jordan Brand's parent company, released a viral video last week, telling people, "For once, Don't Do It."

"Don't pretend there's not a problem in America. Don't turn your back on racism. Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don't make any more excuses," the video said. "Don't think you can't be part of the change. Let's all be part of the change."

Nike announced earlier Friday that it will donate $40 million over the next four years "to support the Black community in the U.S," on behalf of the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands.

Jordan also spoke out about the death of George Floyd and the ongoing police brutality and racial injustice protests on Sunday, saying he is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry."

"I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," he said. "... We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability."