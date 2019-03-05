Michael Jackson estate releases new concert films at the same time "Leaving Neverland" airs

Michael Jackson's estate must want "Leaving Neverland" viewers to beat it. The estate is releasing two new concert films that debut at the same time HBO premieres its two-part documentary about child sex abuse allegations against the King of Pop.

HBO aired part one of "Leaving Neverland," which profiles two men who say Jackson abused them for years when they were boys, on Sunday night. A day before, Jackson's Twitter account announced a 1992 concert, "Live In Bucharest," would be released on YouTube — also Sunday at 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the magic from the King of Pop himself! Immerse yourself in Michael Jackson. Live in Bucharest and Live at Wembley Stadium available for a limited time on Michael Jackson’s @youtube! pic.twitter.com/kdc6yZjKMA — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) March 2, 2019

Another Jackson concert film, "Live at Wembley," appeared on YouTube at 8 p.m. Monday — right when HBO began showing part two of its four-hour doc. Jackson's Twitter account said both concert videos would be available for "a limited time."

"The home of Live Aid…the home of Nelson Mandela... and now the home of the King of Pop!’ Don’t miss the record setting first solo tour from the King of Pop. Michael Jackson: Live at Wembley now available for a limited time - https://t.co/YXvikRTN1z pic.twitter.com/xVdU61P9zD — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) March 5, 2019

An attorney representing Jackson's estate did not immediately comment to CBS News.

It's unclear so far whether the Jackson concert or "Leaving Neverland" proved more popular, since HBO has not released ratings. As of Monday night, the first Jackson concert has fewer than 300,000 views on YouTube.

Jackson's estate sued HBO over "Leaving Neverland," and his family worked to discredit the documentary before its premiere. The film has already forced many fans to reevaluate Jackson and the accusations of child sex abuse that surrounded him for decades.

In the weeks leading up to "Leaving Neverland" airing, Jackson's Twitter account regularly posted about his philanthropy and charitable work, using hashtags like #MJHumanitarian.