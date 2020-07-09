Michael Cohen back in custody after being released to home confinement

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, has been taken back into federal custody after being released to home confinement over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. Cohen is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

CBS News has learned Cohen was spotted at a Manhattan restaurant multiple times in the last several weeks. A source spotted him on the evening of June 27 and again on July 1 at Avra Madison Estiatorio, a place Cohen had frequented before he originally went to prison.

"He was just walking around like everything was normal," said the source, who asked not to be identified but had seen Cohen at the restaurant several times in the past.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Cohen was expected to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. He had been incarcerated at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, which is located about 70 miles outside of New York City.

In March, Cohen had sought to have his sentence reduced or to serve the balance of his sentence in home confinement because of the burgeoning threat posed by COVID-19. The court denied his application, claiming the request was "just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle" — but since then, the Bureau of Prisons has taken more aggressive action to stop the spread of the coronavirus within prisons.

Michael Cohen arrives at his home in New York City on May 21, 2020. David Dee Delgado/Getty

Other prominent political figures including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and attorney Michael Avenatti have also been released to home confinement due to fears of the coronavirus.

In December 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years for financial and campaign finance crimes and lying to Congress about his involvement in an effort to build a "Trump Tower" in Moscow during the 2016 campaign. The campaign finance violations involved his arrangement of hush-money payments to two women during the 2016 campaign regarding their alleged affairs with Mr. Trump.

Paula Reid and Pat Milton contributed reporting.