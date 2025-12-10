Miami Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins believes key to her victory was broad outreach

Miami mayor-elect Eileen Higgins believes the key to her election victory Tuesday — the first for a Democrat in almost 30 years — was her outreach to people of all political persuasions.

In an interview on CBS News just after the election, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett asked her about the "Trump effect;" President Trump had endorsed her Republican opponent, drawing attention to the race.

"I don't know," Higgins responded. "What I know is what I did. I worked. I knocked on doors and called Republicans, independents and Democrats all across the city of Miami — because you cannot become the mayor of this city if only Democrats vote for you. You can't become the mayor of this city if only Republicans vote for you. You've got to have all three."

Higgins, who is also the first woman elected to be Miami mayor, won 59% of the vote Tuesday. She also pointed out that she has served for eight years on the county commission in the city, where she represents a Republican-leaning district.

A former Miami-Dade County commissioner, Higgins defeated Republican candidate Emilio González, a former city manager who had been endorsed by both President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a runoff election. The mayoral race is officially nonpartisan, but it grew more politicized because of the Trump administration's immigration policies and Mr. Trump's endorsement of her opponent.

She said that her political party won't matter as she takes on the responsibilities of the office.

"The folks of the city of Miami know that I am a loud, proud Democrat," she continued. "But when I get elected, the election's over, and the time of service begins, and you serve everybody. Never, ever ask their political affiliation. If their street is flooded, if they need an affordable unit to live in, you don't ask what party they're from. You say, 'Yep, we've got to figure out how to make that happen for you.'"

Miami is heavily Hispanic, and a majority of residents were born outside the U.S. Higgins focused on issues including immigration, housing, flooding and city growth.

"Our city chose a new direction," she told the crowd at her election night victory party. "You chose competence over chaos, results over excuses and a city government that finally works for you."

