Paquita la del Barrio, famed Mexican singer, dies at 77

Famed Mexican singer and songwriter Paquita la del Barrio has died. She was 77.

Paquita, whose real name is Francisca Viveros Barradas, was known for her outgoing personality and bold lyrics.

Singer Paquita la del Barrio performs onstage at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The news was confirmed by a statement posted on her official Instagram account. She died at her home in Veracruz, Mexico.

"With profound pain and sadness, we confirm the death of our beloved 'Paquita la del Barrio,' in her home in Veracruz, being a unique and unrepeatable artist, who will leave us an unforgettable memory in the hearts of all of us who knew her and enjoyed her music," the statement read.

It is unclear how she died.

Many of her songs had messages of female empowerment that called out misogyny. She broke barriers in the music industry as a woman in a field often dominated by men.

Some of her most famous hits include, "Rata de doe patas" and "Azul celeste."