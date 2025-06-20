Watch CBS News
Meta introduces Oakley AI smart glasses that start at $399

Meta is expanding its line of AI-powered eyewear through a new partnership with sportswear brand Oakley.

The new smart glasses introduced Friday, called Oakley Meta HSTN, were built for performance wear and are intended for "athletes and fans alike" according to a Meta statement. The full lineup will arrive this summer, Meta says, with glasses starting at $399.

"Built for life on the field, trail, or track, with everyday use cases, Oakley Meta is here to evolve sport and enhance performance," Meta states on its website.

The high-tech frames are part of Meta's partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear brand Meta worked with to launch its first round of AI sunglasses with Ray-Ban in 2021. 

While the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses feature Oakley's typical style, the frames also include Meta's technology, with small cameras that can record videos hands-free and Bluetooth speakers so wearers can listen to music and podcasts while they are on the go. 

The smart glasses also allow users to send and receive text messages and make calls. 

Each pair is equipped with a personal AI assistant that answers questions after being prompted by the phrase, "Hey Meta." In a teaser video, former NBA player J.R. Smith is shown playing golf with the glasses on when he asks, "Hey Meta, how strong is the wind today?"

"The wind is blowing 12 mph from the northwest," Meta AI responds.

As the glasses are intended for athletes, Meta is leaning on popular sports figures to get the word out. The advertising campaign will be led by World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Meta said in its statement.

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.

