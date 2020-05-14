Melissa Etheridge says her 21-year-old son, Beckett, has died after he "succumbed" to opioid addiction

Singer Melissa Etheridge announced Wednesday that her and filmmaker Julie Cypher's 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher, has died after losing his battle with opioid addiction.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today," Etheridge wrote on Twitter. "...My heart is broken."

The opioid epidemic kills tens of thousands of people a year in the U.S.

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now," she continued.

Cypher gave birth to Beckett in 1998 after being artificially inseminated. While Etheridge and Cypher initially kept the identity of the biological father a secret, they later revealed it was singer David Crosby, who is also the biological father of the pair's daughter, Bailey Jean.

Fans, celebrities and organizations immediately sent messages of support after the news of Beckett's death was announced.

Love and comfort to @metheridge and Linda. Rest In Peace sweet Beckett. https://t.co/1QpE0Ac8bq — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) May 13, 2020

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Beckett Cypher. Our hearts go out to @metheridge, Julie Cypher and all of their family, friends and loved ones. Your entire HRC family is with you and sending you love. 💙💛 https://t.co/xeTzcEGTfr — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) May 14, 2020

Etheridge has been hosting live performances on social media throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but Wednesday's "concert from home" session was canceled. In the announcement of Beckett's death, Etheridge said, "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."