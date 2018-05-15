Meghan Markle's father changes mind, wants to attend wedding

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, might walk his daughter down the aisle after all at her wedding to Prince Harry this Saturday. Thomas spoke with TMZ a day after he said he was no longer attending the nuptials and changed his tune.

On Monday, Thomas Markle said he was not going to attend his daughter's wedding after he posed for embarrassing photos in exchange for payment from a paparazzi agency. He told TMZ that he did not want to embarrass his daughter or the royal family and also said he had suffered a heart attack last week.

But now, Thomas has told TMZ, "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

He said he is back in the hospital and that doctors told him his heart was "seriously damaged." The Daily Mail has cast doubt on the heart attack claim, saying that it can confirm that Thomas did not seek medical attention on the day of the reported heart attack but spent "all day" inside his home. Thomas told TMZ said that if doctors clear him to fly to the U.K., he'll be at his daughter's side. He said that he has asked to leave the hospital by Wednesday but is not sure if he will be permitted to leave by then.

Thomas Markle also said that Meghan tried calling him Monday, but he missed her call. He said she sent him a text saying she loved him and was worried about his health, and is not angry about the staged paparazzi photo shoot.

He said he now thinks that though the photo shoot was "stupid," it was not bad enough to keep him from her wedding. The father of the bride said, "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

He scoffed at rumors that the queen was angry at him, saying he doubts that she is thinking about the incident at all.