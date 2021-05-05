Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has written a children's book inspired by Harry and Archie

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has written her first children's book — and it centers on a father-son relationship.

Inspired by the bond between her husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie, "The Bench" will be published on June 8. The story of the father-son duo will be told "through a mother's eyes."

The book "captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family," publisher Penguin Random House said in a statement.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story."

The publisher added that the book is meant to evoke "a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion."

The book will feature watercolor images from award-winning artist Christian Robinson, in a style that the publisher said brings "joy and softness" to Meghan's words.

"Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," Meghan said. "My hope is that 'The Bench' resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

The duchess will also record an audio version of the book, which will be 40 pages long, written for children ages 3 to 7.

An excerpt on the book's website reads:

"This is your bench

Where you'll witness great joy.

From here you will rest

See the growth of our boy."

In February, Meghan and Harry announced that they are expecting their second child, a girl. Archie turns two on Thursday.

The book "gives us a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons," the publisher said. Penguin Random House

Earlier this year, the couple gave up their official titles and duties of the royal family. The book is just the latest in a series of ventures the Sussex's have been involved in since moving to Los Angeles.

The couple is also working on their own foundation, Archwell, signing deals with Spotify and Netflix for content creation through Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions. Meghan has voiced a Disney nature film, called "Elephant," and Harry has joined a Silicon Valley start-up as "chief impact officer."

The Duke and Duchess will also appear at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," which airs on ABC, CBS, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations on May 8 as Global Citizen's effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to medical workers in the world's poorest countries.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS, Harry said the royal family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020, when he Meghan first planned to step back from their duties as "senior" royals. At the time, they had had "no plan," Harry said.

I've got all my mom left me and without that we would not be able to do this," Harry said.