Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ink multi-year deal with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have inked a multi-year deal with Spotify to host and produce "uplifting" audio projects and podcasts. Under Archwell Audio, their new audio-first production company, the couple wants to "spotlight powerful and diverse voices and perspectives."

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

Archwell Audio's first project will premiere before the end of the year. The special, produced with Spotify's Gimlet studio, will "feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on March 9, 2020, in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer, called Prince Harry and Meghan "citizens of the world," celebrating their goal of uplifting underrepresented voices in their work. "We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform," added Ostroff.

The news comes as Harry and Meghan continue to build new media partnerships while they adjust to their new civilian life. After stepping away from the royal family earlier this year, the two have since moved to California with their son. Harry and Meghan also signed a deal with Netflix to produce children's programming, documentaries, feature films and scripted shows.

After the new year, Archwell Audio will release other projects, including its first complete series, which will be available to stream for free on Spotify.

In a trailer for the series, Meghan called their project "a moment to celebrate kindness and compassion, something the Duchess of Sussex said "would underlie everything [audiences] will hear from Archwell Audio."

"That's what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before," added Prince Harry. "Because when that happens, change really is possible."