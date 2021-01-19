Mega Millions winning numbers: 10, 19, 26, 28, 50 and Mega Ball 16 for estimated $865 million jackpot
Those feeling lucky have a chance Tuesday night to win the Mega Millions estimated $865 million jackpot, the game's largest in at least two years. The bounty has reached those heights because there hasn't been a winner since mid-September.
An $865 million payout would be Mega Millions' second largest, behind only a $1.54 billion bonanza won in 2018.
Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2 and winners must match six numbers, including the Mega Ball, to take home the full sum.
The one-time cash option for Tuesday's jackpot was at least $638.8 million. Taking the jackpot's lump payment cash value is an option favored by most winners. Otherwise, the jackpot is doled out over 30 years.
Tuesday's Mega Millions winning numbers
- 10, 19, 26, 28, 50
- Mega Ball: 16
- Megaplier: 2x
Mega Millions tickets are are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Meanwhile, the Powerball lottery jackpot has swelled to an estimated $730 million. Winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.
Even with both jackpots combined, they still pale in comparison to the largest prize, a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three players in 2016. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Wisconsin on September 15, 2020, when a single winner secured a ticket worth a $120 million prize. The game was won five times last year, with a June $414 million jackpot being the largest prize, according to officials.
The odds of winning a jackpot are slim at 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.
The following are the 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots ever, along with where the tickets were purchased:
- $1.54 billion — one winning ticket in South Carolina (October 2018)
- $656 million — three winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland (March 2012)
- $648 million — two winning tickets in California and Georgia (December 2013)
- $615 million — unknown if there are winners (January 2021)
- $543 million — one winning ticket in California (July 2018)
- $536 million — one winning ticket in Indiana (July 2016)
- $533 million — one winning ticket in New Jersey (March 2018)
- $522 million — one winning ticket in California (June 2019)
- $451 million — one winning ticket in Florida (January 2018)
- $437 million — one winning ticket in New York (January 2019)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.