Mega Millions winning numbers: 10, 19, 26, 28, 50 and Mega Ball 16 for estimated $865 million jackpot

By Peter Martinez

/ CBS News

Those feeling lucky have a chance Tuesday night to win the Mega Millions estimated $865 million jackpot, the game's largest in at least two years. The bounty has reached those heights because there hasn't been a winner since mid-September.

An $865 million payout would be Mega Millions' second largest, behind only a $1.54 billion bonanza won in 2018.

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2 and winners must match six numbers, including the Mega Ball, to take home the full sum.

The one-time cash option for Tuesday's jackpot was at least $638.8 million. Taking the jackpot's lump payment cash value is an option favored by most winners. Otherwise, the jackpot is doled out over 30 years.

Tuesday's Mega Millions winning numbers

  • 10, 19, 26, 28, 50
  • Mega Ball: 16
  • Megaplier: 2x

Mega Millions tickets are are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball lottery jackpot has swelled to an estimated $730 million. Winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.

Even with both jackpots combined, they still pale in comparison to the largest prize, a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three players in 2016. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Wisconsin on September 15, 2020, when a single winner secured a ticket worth a $120 million prize. The game was won five times last year, with a June $414 million jackpot being the largest prize, according to officials.

The odds of winning a jackpot are slim at 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The following are the 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots ever, along with where the tickets were purchased:

  • $1.54 billion — one winning ticket in South Carolina (October 2018)
  • $656 million — three winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland (March 2012)
  • $648 million — two winning tickets in California and Georgia (December 2013)
  • $615 million — unknown if there are winners (January 2021)
  • $543 million — one winning ticket in California (July 2018)
  • $536 million — one winning ticket in Indiana (July 2016)
  • $533 million — one winning ticket in New Jersey (March 2018)
  • $522 million — one winning ticket in California (June 2019)
  • $451 million — one winning ticket in Florida (January 2018)
  • $437 million — one winning ticket in New York (January 2019)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

First published on January 19, 2021 / 11:01 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

