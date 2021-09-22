Winning ticket for $432 million Mega Millions jackpot sold at New York City pizza shop

The lone winning ticket for a Mega Millions jackpot worth hundreds of millions of dollars was sold at a Manhattan pizza shop, according to New York state's lottery. The winner can choose between an estimated jackpot of $432 million spread out in annual payments or a lump-sum payment of $315 million, according to Mega Millions.

The New York Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street in Manhattan, a stone's throw from popular sites like Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick's Cathedral and Radio City Music Hall.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing are 36, 41, 45, 51 and 56 with a Mega Ball number of 13. Each entry costs $2, and the odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Another player came close to winning the jackpot. A ticket sold in Connecticut had five of the winning numbers but not the Mega Ball number, earning the second-place prize of $1 million.

The jackpot was last won June 8 in Illinois, and the multimillion-dollar prize grew over the summer. The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday will be $20 million with a lump-sum option of $14.5 million.

A bigger prize is up for grabs in Powerball. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $490 million with a cash option of just over $355 million.