Live

Watch CBSN Live

Winning ticket for $432 million Mega Millions jackpot sold at New York City pizza shop

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Lottery winnings
Lottery winnings 01:12

The lone winning ticket for a Mega Millions jackpot worth hundreds of millions of dollars was sold at a Manhattan pizza shop, according to New York state's lottery. The winner can choose between an estimated jackpot of $432 million spread out in annual payments or a lump-sum payment of $315 million, according to Mega Millions.

The New York Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street in Manhattan, a stone's throw from popular sites like Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick's Cathedral and Radio City Music Hall.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing are 36, 41, 45, 51 and 56 with a Mega Ball number of 13. Each entry costs $2, and the odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Another player came close to winning the jackpot. A ticket sold in Connecticut had five of the winning numbers but not the Mega Ball number, earning the second-place prize of $1 million.

The jackpot was last won June 8 in Illinois, and the multimillion-dollar prize grew over the summer. The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday will be $20 million with a lump-sum option of $14.5 million.

A bigger prize is up for grabs in Powerball. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $490 million with a cash option of just over $355 million.

First published on September 22, 2021 / 12:05 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.