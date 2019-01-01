Mega Millions winning numbers New Years Day: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70; Mega Ball 14

The winning numbers for the $425 million New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot are 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and the Mega Ball is 14. There is a one-time cash option of $254.6 million.

There hasn't been a Mega Millions winner since the $1.5 billion jackpot in October.

Tuesday's jackpot is the eighth largest ever.

Mega Millions winning numbers

34, 44, 57, 60, 70



Mega Ball: 14

Megaplier: 4X



Who buys lotto tickets?



About two-thirds of Americans gamble. Last year, they spent $72.97 billion on traditional lottery tickets, according to Gallup.

On average, that's $206.69 per person. "Our obsession with lotteries, with gambling, is that unicorn feeling of, like, 'maybe it'll be me,'" CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said in October. She points out that some people don't necessarily play to win.

"They just want to take a moment out of their day to consider how to dream big," Schlesinger said.

The average American spends about $223 per year on lottery tickets, according to a survey from LENDedu. Massachusetts residents have the biggest taste for playing the odds, spending almost $763 per year on lottery tickets, the study found. North Dakotans are on the opposite end of the spectrum, spending about $44 per year on the lottery, or the lowest average figure among residents of all 50 states.