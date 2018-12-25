This could be a very memorable Christmas for some lucky lottery ticket holder. The jackpot for matching every number in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing has now reached a total of $321 million. CBS Boston reports the cash option is worth an estimated $193.7 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers:

2, 8, 42, 43, 50 and MegaBall 6



Megaplier: 3x

Prize money is also piling up for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $294 million with a cash option of $177.6 million.

No one has won either jackpot since October. CBS New York reports the chance of matching all six Mega Millions numbers is one in 302.5 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was a $1.5 billion-winning ticket sold in South Carolina. That winner's identity is still a mystery. Whoever holds the winning ticket has until April to come forward and claim the prize.