Washington — Nineteen new senators are preparing to take their seats in the 120th Congress in January — the largest class in almost five decades — after Democrats flipped a slew of seats in the midterm elections, and some incumbents chose to retire.

From a former wheelchair basketball Paralympian to a Methodist pastor and one senator returning after defeat, the new class hails from different backgrounds and parts of the country. But mostly, they're much younger: With several freshmen in their 40s and one in his 30s, the Senate's average age is dropping by a couple of years — to 63.

These are the new senators:

Abdul El-Sayed

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Abdul El-Sayed, 42, is a former Michigan health official who defended an open Democratic Senate seat in Michigan after Sen. Gary Peters decided not to seek reelection. El-Sayed defeated former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, running on a leftist platform including "Medicare for All." He won a bruising campaign, despite reservations about his appeal to Jewish and Black voters over his opposition to U.S. support for Israel and his progressive platform. At the same time, top Republicans, including President Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called him a "jihadist" and sought to tie him to the Muslim Brotherhood, and even implied that electing him could be deadly to Americans.

With his victory, El-Sayed will become the first Muslim senator in U.S. history.

Adam Hamilton

Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton of Kansas. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Democrat Adam Hamilton, 62, is a fifth-generation Kansan and pastor. He defeated incumbent GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, flipping the seat for Democrats for the first time in nearly a century. Formerly a Republican, Hamilton ran on an affordability-focused agenda, while appealing to a cross-party coalition to take on Marshall. As a pastor, Hamilton led the U.S.' largest United Methodist church and is a well-known author and speaker.

Andy Barr

Sen.-elect Andy Barr of Kentucky. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Andy Barr, 53, has represented Kentucky in the House since 2013, and won the Senate seat after Sen. Mitch McConnell announced he would retire. Barr, an attorney, had the president's endorsement, and billed his Democratic opponent in the race as too extreme for the Bluegrass State. In the House, Barr served as co-chair of the Congressional Horse Caucus and the Congressional Bourbon Caucus, two of Kentucky's defining interests.

Annie Andrews

Sen.-elect Annie Andrews of South Carolina. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Annie Andrews, 46, is a pediatrician who defeated Trump-endorsed incumbent GOP Sen. Darline Graham, who had been appointed to replace her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, after his sudden death in July. Andrews campaigned on healthcare access and affordability, along with fighting corruption in Washington. With her victory, she became the first woman elected to represent South Carolina in the Senate, and the first Democrat elected to represent the state in the upper chamber since 1998.

Barry Moore

Sen.-elect Barry Moore of Alabama. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Barry Moore, 60, has represented Alabama in the House since 2021. A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Moore ran as a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump and touted being the first elected official to endorse the president in 2015. He won the seat after Sen. Tommy Tuberville launched a gubernatorial bid, rather than seeking reelection. Moore and the state's other senator, Katie Britt, both hail from Enterprise, Alabama, and attended the same high school.

Chris Pappas

Sen.-elect Chris Pappas of New Hampshire. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Chris Pappas, 46, has represented New Hampshire in the House since 2019 and defended an open Senate seat in the Granite State after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen opted not to seek reelection. Along the campaign trail, Pappas billed himself as an independent voice for the state and ran on his record in the lower chamber, where he's a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. With his victory, Pappas is set to become the first openly gay male senator in the chamber's history.

Harriet Hageman

Sen.-elect Harriet Hageman of Wyoming. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Harriet Hageman, 64, has represented Wyoming as the state's at-large representative in the House since 2023. Hageman's Senate victory came after GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a first-term senator, announced she would not run for reelection. Hageman grew up on a ranch and attended college on a livestock judging scholarship. A former litigator and staunch supporter of Mr. Trump, Hageman first came to Congress after defeating former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

James Talarico

Sen.-elect James Talarico of Texas. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

James Talarico, 37, is a Texas state representative, former teacher and Presbyterian seminarian who flipped the Senate seat in the Lone Star State. Talarico defeated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had bested incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the primary. The Texas Democrat calls himself a progressive Christian, and ran on fighting corruption and lowering costs, overcoming widespread GOP criticism that he was too extreme for the state, as they pointed to comments he's previously made on issues like veganism and gender. Derided as "Tofu Talarico" by Republicans, he toasted Democrats' victory on election night with Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa at a Whataburger.

Josh Turek

Sen.-elect Josh Turek of Iowa. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Josh Turek, 47, is a state representative and former wheelchair basketball Paralympian. He flipped Iowa's Senate seat after Sen. Joni Ernst opted not to seek reelection, defeating GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson. On the campaign trail, he touted his background in the state legislature representing the most conservative district held by a Democrat in the state, and he pledged to work — including with Mr. Trump — to deliver for Iowans.

Julia Letlow

Sen.-elect Julia Letlow of Louisiana. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Julia Letlow, 45, has represented Louisiana in the House since 2021, when she became the first Republican woman to represent the state. She won the Senate seat after defeating incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy in the primary, following Mr. Trump's endorsement. Letlow, who previously worked in education, initially came to Congress after winning a special election for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District following the death of her husband, who died in 2020 from complications related to COVID-19 before he could be sworn into office.

Juliana Stratton

Sen.-elect Juliana Stratton of Illinois. Finn Gomez / Getty Images

Juliana Stratton, 61, is a former state representative and Illinois lieutenant governor who launched a Senate bid after Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, announced his retirement. Stratton, who ran on a progressive platform, is the fifth Black woman ever to be elected to the upper chamber, where she and Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland will make history, with three Black women serving simultaneously for the first time.

Kevin Hern

Sen.-elect Kevin Hern of Oklahoma. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kevin Hern, 64, has represented Oklahoma in the House since 2018, and joins the Senate's ranks after Sen. Alan Armstrong was appointed as a placeholder following Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's departure earlier this year. Hern, a former aerospace engineer and businessman, who at one time owned 24 McDonald's franchises, chaired the conservative House Republican Policy Committee in the House. He's set to be sworn in later this month, due to Armstrong's temporary appointment to the position.

Kurt Alme

Sen.-elect Kurt Alme of Montana. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Kurt Alme, 60, is a Harvard-trained former U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana, nominated to the position twice by Mr. Trump. Alme comes to the Senate after GOP Sen. Steve Daines opted not to seek reelection, in a move that sparked controversy when Daines made the announcement just before the filing deadline and endorsed Alme, blocking any major challengers. Alme, who has also served as Montana's budget director, said he plans to target government spending, telling supporters on election night, "My first bill will say, if Congress can't balance a budget, Congress doesn't get paid."

Peggy Flanagan

Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Peggy Flanagan, 47, is Minnesota's lieutenant governor and a former state representative. She held on to an open seat for Democrats after Sen. Tina Smith opted not to seek reelection. Flanagan defeated former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya, after winning the Democratic primary in August against a more moderate candidate. Flanagan ran on progressive priorities like Medicare for All and secured endorsements from top progressives. With the victory, Flanagan is set to become the first Native American woman in the U.S. Senate.

Mary Peltola

Sen.-elect Mary Peltola of Alaska. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP via Getty Images

Mary Peltola, 53, is a former congresswoman who became the first Democrat to represent the state in the House in 50 years in 2022. She ultimately lost her reelection bid for Alaska's sole House seat in 2024, before going on to defeat incumbent GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan this cycle. Peltola, who framed herself as an independent voice for the state, is set to become the first Alaska Native to be elected to the Senate. Republicans accused Democrats of foul play after another candidate with the same name as the incumbent, Dan Sullivan, joined the race and advanced to the ranked-choice November election. But as it turned out, Peltola won by more than 12,000 votes, and the second Dan Sullivan won just about 4,800, far less than the margin of victory.

Roy Cooper

Sen.-elect Roy Cooper of North Carolina. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Roy Cooper, 69, is a popular former two-term North Carolina governor who flipped the Senate seat after Sen. Thom Tillis decided not to seek reelection. Cooper faced off against former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley in the race, making an affordability message central to his campaign, like with his "Make Stuff Cost Less" tour throughout the state. Cooper is also the longest-serving state attorney general in North Carolina's history, where he's become known for his love of diet soda. The self-identified "diet soda sommelier" is fond of Diet Sun Drop and said he dreamed of drinking it from the Stanley Cup if the Hurricanes won (they did win).

Scott Colom

Sen.-elect Scott Colom of Mississippi. Finn Gomez / Getty Images

Scott Colom, 43, is a district attorney and seventh-generation Mississippian who defeated incumbent GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in a major upset that few saw coming this cycle. Colom, who will be the state's first Black senator since Reconstruction, campaigned on cost-of-living and healthcare issues, while pledging to deliver for the Magnolia State in places that he argued Hyde-Smith fell short. Colom may have taken the political world by surprise with his victory, but when he arrives at the Capitol, he's sure to be recognized from what may have been the catchiest ad of the midterms cycle — the "Pick Another Protein" spot that seized on Hyde-Smith's response to rising beef prices.

Sherrod Brown

Sen.-elect Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sherrod Brown, 74, is a former three-term senator who lost his reelection to Ohio GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno in 2024. But he's back, after defeating incumbent Sen. Jon Husted in November. Brown's strong working-class brand in the Buckeye State resonated with voters, as issues like affordability and data centers were the dominant concerns. Husted was appointed to fill Vice President JD Vance's Senate seat last year until this past special election. Now, Brown will take his seat and serve out the remainder of Vance's Senate term, which will end in early 2029.

Troy Jackson

Sen.-elect Troy Jackson of Maine. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Troy Jackson, 58, is a fifth-generation logger who was previously president of the Maine state Senate. He ousted GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who had survived several challenges to her reelection in her nearly three decades in the upper chamber. Jackson, who became the Democratic nominee after Graham Platner exited the race, billed himself as a champion of the working class on the campaign trail. And though he first ran for office more than two decades ago as a Republican, his politics have since shifted leftward, with backing from prominent progressives like independent Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.