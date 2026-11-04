Late-night Whataburger customers witness Texas election history with Talarico, Hinojosa

Some people spend election night glued to their televisions. Others accidentally find themselves sitting next to the biggest winners of the night.

That was the case for Caleb Newton, who was grabbing a late-night meal at an Austin Whataburger when he found himself just feet away from two of Texas' biggest election winners.

A photo captured Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico celebrating their victories at the restaurant near the intersection of First Street and Barton Springs Road.

Newton said he and his group had already ordered their food when people began gathering around them.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, state Rep. James Talarico, and Texas gubernatorial candidate, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, toast with a fountain beverage at a Whataburger restaurant after an election-night watch party at the Long Center on November 3, 2026, in Austin, Texas. Talarico defeated Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Hinojosa ousted Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

"And so, we got our order, sat down, and then slowly hundreds of people started to trickle in," Newton said.

He said he never expected his late-night burger run to turn into a front-row seat to Texas history.

"Like from us flipping all the statewide races in Texas to Gina and James winning, and then also them appearing in real life at Whataburger that we randomly chose to go to. It's truly a dream," Newton said.

The celebration followed a night of major Democratic victories across Texas. Talarico's Senate win marks a historic breakthrough for Texas Democrats, who have not won a U.S. Senate election in nearly 40 years.

At his Austin watch party, supporters celebrated the results with cheers, dancing and tears.

"For the first time in my entire life, I saw something that I dared to hope for actually happen," said Elise Garza, a Talarico supporter. "And I saw the people I see all around me every day elect someone I believe has our best interests at heart."

Supporter Jane Pearson said she hopes Talarico can work across party lines once he takes office.

"To figure out how to speak to both sides and to, like, try to get change made and, like, actually improve things for Texans," Pearson said.

On Wednesday, Talarico called the election result "a win the size of Texas," saying his campaign was about pursuing a vision for the state's future.

"I've always said that this race was about chasing a vision of what our state can be. Texas public schools that are the envy of the nation. Texas economy that is second to none. And Texas families that are stronger and healthier than they've ever been before," Talarico said. "And that won't happen overnight."

Back at the Whataburger near First Street and Barton Springs Road, Newton said the restaurant deserves to be remembered for its unexpected place in Texas political history.

He plans to return for his usual honey barbecue chicken sandwich.

"Now that it's been blessed by our governor and senator," he said.

He even has an idea for how the restaurant should commemorate the night.

"They need to put a plaque on that booth and say, this is where Texas changed forever," Newton said.

Talarico is expected to take office in January, when the new Congress convenes. He will join a Democratic Senate majority, giving him an opportunity to advance priorities he campaigned on, including making health care more affordable, lowering the cost of groceries and gas, fighting political corruption and improving education.

He has also pledged to represent all Texans, regardless of political affiliation.