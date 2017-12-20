McKayla Maroney says USA Gymnastics tried to silence her sex abuse story

LOS ANGELES -- Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts forced her to sign a confidential settlement to keep allegations of sexual abuse by the team's doctor secret. Maroney filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

The suit also seeks damages from Michigan State University, where the team's doctor, Larry Nassar, worked for decades.

The lawsuit alleges that the settlement was illegal and "for the purpose of silencing a known victim of Nassar."

Maroney says she accepted the settlement in December 2016 after "years of psychological trauma" and sexual abuse. The terms weren't disclosed in court papers.

"I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the U.S. Women's National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic Team," Maroney wrote. "Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving 'medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.'"

Maroney said the abuse began when she was 13 years old at a training camp in Texas. It continued through the end of her gymnastics career, including in London in 2012 before the Olympics.

In October, she posted a statement to Twitter with the hashtag #MeToo, joining countless victims of sexual harassment and assault who have posted about their experiences in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor, has admitted to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought treatment. Other high-profile gymnasts, including 2000 bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher and Maroney's 2012 teammates Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman.

Raisman told CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook on "60 Minutes" that she "trusted" Nasser because he was the USA Gymnastics doctor.

"Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up?" Raisman said. "Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?"

USA Gymnastics didn't immediately comment.