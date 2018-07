City seeks mayor's removal over comments suggesting protesters be hit with water cannons

ARNOLD, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania city council has voted to ask the governor and state Senate to remove their mayor over comments she made on social media suggesting people protesting the police killing of an unarmed black teenager be hit with water cannons. Arnold City Council approved the motion in a 4-0 vote Tuesday night, with Mayor Karen Peconi abstaining.

Peconi is accused of sharing a video on her personal Facebook page of water cannons being used on protesters elsewhere and writing comments such as "we need one of these" and "bring the hoses." Her posts came during protests over the June 19 shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. by a white police officer in East Pittsburgh. Her Facebook account has since been deleted.

On Tuesday night, a diverse crowd turned out at the City Council meeting calling for her resignation, CBS Pittsburgh reported. She refused to step down, saying in a prepared statement, "I am not planning to resign from the city of Arnold," before she was drowned out by boos.