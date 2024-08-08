Maui wildfire survivors struggle to recover 1 year after tragedy: "Never forget those we lost"

Survivors are still on a road to recovery one year after devastating Maui wildfires

One year ago, devastating wildfires ripped through Maui, Hawaii, killing at least 102 people.

It was one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history, and survivors are still facing a daunting road to recovery.

Struggle to rebuild

Crews have cleared about 95% of the 2,200 structures leveled in Lahaina, but only 47 building permits have been approved, according to Maui County. Over 3,900 properties were destroyed by the fires overall, officials said.

Glenn and Lehua I'l lost their home of 23 years. They described the mix of emotions the last year has brought.

"Having so much courage … trying to be focused. We've got some good days, some bad days," Lehua I'l said.

Glenn and Lehua I'l lost their home in the Maui wildfires. CBS News

Insurance and a federal loan will help them cover the cost to rebuild, but with a construction shortage, it's been difficult to even get the blueprints required for a permit. They said they have no idea when they will break ground on their new home.

On Wednesday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green welcomed residents into new housing, saying helping the displaced is the short-term priority.

"There will be thousands of homes built now," the governor said. "These houses are some of the first."

There are also plans to convert vacation rentals into homes, but critics say that could damage tourism, which has already dropped 22%.

Climate change impacts

A report released by Hawaii's attorney general in April found the warming effects of climate change, combined with population growth, destroyed the lush paradise.

Lahaina, Maui, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 - Aerial images east of town where homes and businesses lay in ruins after last week's devastating wildfire swept through town. Robert Gauthier

Glenn and Lehua I'l's daughter, Shannon I'l, is a community advocate who also lost her home. She said rebuilding means change and must include restoring Lahaina's wetlands.

"The reason we got to this magnitude of fire is because of our infrastructure … because of the way our land was, there was no water."

A historic map of the area shows the water that existed in the 1800s, but none of it was there when the wildfires happened in 2023, according to native Ke'eaumoku Kapu.

The governor said he has tasked Kapu with helping to lead wetland restorations efforts. Kapu explains the days of hotels and golf courses using groundwater are over.

Historic Front Street in Lahaina, long threatened by rising sea levels, could also be transformed, according to Green.

"A lot of people are nostalgic," Green said. "They grew with that Front Street of restaurants and beautiful views. Suffice it to say there still will be beautiful views and a vibrant economy, but things do change."

Victims' settlement

Earlier this month, Green's office confirmed a $4 billion settlement was reached between the parties involved in lawsuits seeking damages.

His office said it "resolves approximately 450 lawsuits that were filed by individuals, businesses, and insurance companies in state and federal courts for fires in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui." The defendants included the state of Hawaii.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the settlement was reached after more than four months of mediation.

It's unclear how much each survivor is entitled to and it could be years before they see any money.

Remembering the victims

As they work to rebuild, survivors are pausing the difficult discussions about the future to reflect on what was lost.

From Aug. 8 through Aug. 12, Green has ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff to honor the victims.

"Exactly one year ago, we lost cherished lives of mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters and friends. As we observe the one-year mark of the Maui Wildfires through commemorative events this weekend, let's honor their memories and never forget those we lost in Lahaina," Green said in a statement. "Together, we will pave a path toward resilience and hope, preserve the spirit of Lahaina, and continue to rebuild with the community with strength and unity."

