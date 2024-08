Survivors are still on a road to recovery one year after devastating Maui wildfires A year after one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history, survivors in Maui struggle to recover. The wildfires killed at least 102 people and destroyed a large number of the island's homes and businesses. In Lahaina, crews have cleared about 95% of the 2200 structures leveled, but only 47 building permits have been approved.