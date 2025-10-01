Matthew McConaughey on his return to Hollywood and how his new book has been 36 years in the making

Matthew McConaughey on new film, poetry book and whether he would pursue politics

Matthew McConaughey is marking his return to cinema with "The Lost Bus" while also topping the New York Times bestseller list with his latest book, "Poems and Prayers."

The film tells the true story of bus driver Kevin McKay and teacher Mary Ludwig, who saved 22 children during the 2018 wildfire that destroyed Paradise, California. To prepare for the role, McConaughey spoke directly with McKay.

"Kevin [McKay] makes this decision to turn the bus around and go get his mom and son because they can't drive to get them into safety and away from the fire because there's a mandatory evacuation," McConaughey said. "And just as he's made that decision, not 30 seconds later, a call comes through dispatch, it says I got 22 kids on the East side of town, anyone over there got an empty bus?"

When asked why McKay chose to rescue the children instead of his own family, McConaughey said the answer was surprisingly simple: "He goes, well, it's my job. It's that simple."

Director Paul Greengrass added a personal touch by casting McConaughey's 93-year-old mother in the movie.

The film also features McConaughey's son, Levi, playing his character's son. McConaughey said he and Levi relied on the strength of their real relationship to dive into difficult scripted moments.

"Isn't that awesome that we have such a loving relationship and trust in that, so go all the way there," McConaughey said. "We know that at the end of the day, we're coming back together to hug each other. Don't hold back for your own feelings of anger and hate ... don't ask permission. We know that at the end of the day, we're coming back together to hug each other."

Poetry book 36 years in the making

Aside from acting, McConaughey is also celebrating the release of "Poems & Prayers," a collection of writing he began at 18.

"I was sort of lost in Australia, losing my mind and I wrote poetry to try to make sense of everything," he said.

He said that the project grew out of a period when doubt and cynicism began to creep into his worldview.

"I found myself getting a little cynical even, looking down my nose, at people, objectifying people, not giving someone the benefit of the doubt," McConaughey said. "When I saw enough of that, I just kind of went, well, maybe that's just how it is. That scared me."

Rather than give in to that mindset, McConaughey said he chose to focus on ideals.

"I took out my pen and said, all right, if logic is not, if I'm not happy with logic, if I'm not finding belief and things to believe in, and reality with the facts, I'm gonna go to ideals, which are "Poems & Prayers," and seek that divinity and that beauty and say, 'Hey, let's bring that to Earth, let's not quit believing in that.'"

Possible future in politics

McConaughey also addressed long-running speculation about his political ambitions, confirming the possibility of pursuing a role in the field.

"It is something I still consider," he said. "Yeah, I don't know if that's my lane, if that's a place I can be most useful. It's not my inherent language."

He admitted some people think he sounds like the kind of politician voters want, but said he's not sure holding office is the right path for him.

"Right now, I'm gonna write, be a dad, get the kids outta the house, hopefully as healthy as possible," McConaughey said.