Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to pardon 175,000 marijuana convictions

BALTIMORE -- In a sweeping act, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will mass pardon more than 175,000 marijuana convictions Monday.

The governor will pardon misdemeanor charges for people who were found guilty of possessing small amounts of marijuana. Baltimore City makes up about 25% of the convictions being pardoned.

More than 150,000 of the convictions being pardoned are misdemeanors for simple possession of cannabis, and another 18,000

misdemeanors are for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Moore told the Washington Post he's acting to heal decades of social and economic injustice that disproportionately harmed people of color.

"I'm ecstatic that we have a real opportunity with what I'm signing to right a lot of historical wrongs," Moore said in an interview with the Post. "If you want to be able to create inclusive economic growth, it means you have to start removing these barriers that continue to disproportionately sit on communities of color."

Moore said criminal records have been used to prevent people from attaining employment, housing, and education. However, these pardons do not mean a record is clear. Expungement is still required.

Expungement laws were adjusted in 2022 to start wiping out these convictions if this was the only crime charged on a person's record.

Adult-use recreational marijuana was legalized in Maryland back in 2022. The District of Columbia and 24 states have legalized recreational cannabis.

President Biden pardoned thousands of people in 2022 to decriminalize the drug and address racial disparities in the justice system.

Mr. Biden asked local officials to follow suit as several states have legalized the drug.

The governor is expected to share details on the executive order when it's signed at 9:30 a.m. Monday.