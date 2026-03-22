Senate advances Markwayne Mullin's nomination for DHS Secretary in procedural vote

Washington — The Senate advanced Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination for Department of Homeland Security secretary on Sunday after the president announced that the Oklahoma Republican would replace embattled DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

In a 54 to 37 vote, two Democrats voted with all Republicans in attendance to advance Mullin's nomination. A final confirmation vote is expected in the coming days.

Mullin, 48, has been in the Senate since 2023 after representing Oklahoma in the House for a decade. During his time in the Senate, the businessman and former MMA fighter has been a key player in coordinating between the upper and lower chambers, along with the White House. And since his nomination, he's received widespread praise among Republicans, and a handful of Democrats, making his confirmation all-but guaranteed.

But Mullin's smooth path to confirmation grew messy last week. During his confirmation hearing, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul called out Mullin for allegedly calling him a "freaking snake," along with saying he understood why a neighbor attacked Paul in 2017. Paul, a Kentucky Republican questioned whether "someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force."

Ultimately, the committee advanced Mullin's nomination without support from Paul. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted with the other Republicans on the panel, allowing Mullin's nomination to move forward.

Mullin's nomination follows Noem's ouster as DHS secretary amid intense scrutiny of the department's handling of immigration enforcement in recent months. Days before the president announced she would be replaced, Noem also faced criticism from Republicans at a pair of confirmation hearings on DHS' controversial advertising spending. Mullin has outlined that his leadership style would differ from Noem's, saying his focus is on "empowering people."

Sunday's vote came as the Senate gathered for a rare weekend session to continue debate on an elections bill that the president has pressured Congress to approve. Meanwhile, DHS remains shut down amid an impasse over how to reform the department's immigration enforcement operation. A bipartisan group of senators has met twice with border czar Tom Homan in recent days as the two sides seek a resolution.

The shutdown has created chaos at airports amid staffing issues as TSA agents go without pay, and the president said he would send ICE agents to airports to assist TSA amid the stalemate.