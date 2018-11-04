Warner says Trump riding economic "sugar high" ahead of midterms, warns of "hangover" in 2019

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia urged voters in Tuesday's midterm elections to elect a Democratic Congress as a "check" on President Trump, despite a seemingly robust economy.

"I think one thing people realize is that we're in a sense riding a sugar high from a $2 trillion tax cut that was unpaid for," Warner said Sunday on "Face the Nation" when asked why voters would want to change course. "Now, the economy is doing pretty well right now, I grant that. I think the hangover is going to be pretty bad as we go into next year, but we can debate that later."

Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department showed businesses created 250,000 new jobs in October and wages increased 3.1 percent from last year, the highest jump in nine years. Unemployment stands at 3.7 percent, the lowest it's been in nearly 50 years.

But Warner said he believes "many, many people realize we need a check on this president, and we've seen evidence of that in the last three weeks, when this president was not able to bring the country together after the shootings or the bombing attempts."

Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he has some concerns about election security ahead of Tuesday's voting, but added that "people should go out and vote with confidence."

"What I'm more concerned about is a flood of fake accounts or fake manipulation through social media, where again we've made some progress," he said. "But the companies have not moved as far as they need to move."