Mark Blum, "Law & Order" and "Desperately Seeking Susan" actor, dies from coronavirus complications

Longtime actor Mark Blum, 69, has died after suffering complications from the coronavirus, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said Thursday in a statement. He was known for his roles in television shows "Succession" and "Law & Order" as well as movies "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee."

Actor Mark Blum at the Roundabout Theater 2005 Spring Gala at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Madonna, Blum's co-star in Desperately Seeking Susan, honored him in a heartfelt Instagram post after learning of his death.

"I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus," Madonna wrote. "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!"

She urged people to follow prevention measures for coronavirus such as practicing social distancing and staying at home. "Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. ♥️ we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!" she said.

Blum was also an active union member in SAG-AFTRA, serving on the board both in New York and nationally. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris called it a "painful loss to our SAG-AFTRA family."

"He was a visionary. Mark will be deeply missed, and our hearts go out to his wife, Janet Zarish, his friends and all of his loved ones," Carteris said.

SAG-AFTRA executive vice president and New York local president Rebecca Damon added, "Mark Blum was a passionate champion for merger and a tireless advocate for members. Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend and a beautiful human."