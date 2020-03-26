Dr. Agus: Social distancing "is starting to w... The U.S. has reached a grim milestone with over 1,000 dead because of the coronavirus pandemic, as Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that a second wave of the virus could be possible. However, Dr. David Agus says that current social distancing efforts are working, and claims the country will be prepared for any future outbreaks. He joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about how efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve are set to benefit the country in the long term.