Justice Department eases restrictions on some marijuana products

Washington — The Justice Department announced Thursday that it has issued an order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower drug classification.

The order was signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and placed FDA-approved products containing marijuana and products regulated by a state medical marijuana license in Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

"The Department of Justice is delivering on President Trump's promise to expand Americans' access to medical treatment options," Blanche said in a statement. "This rescheduling action allows for research on the safety and efficacy of this substance, ultimately providing patients with better care and doctors with more reliable information."

The move by the Justice Department follows an executive order signed by Mr. Trump in December that directed the attorney general to begin the rulemaking process to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.