Florida's Amendment 3 on marijuana to be decided by voters casting ballots in 2024 election

MIAMI - Florida voters in the 2024 election are deciding whether or not the state will legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Amendment 3, which proposes the legalization of recreational marijuana use for people 21 and older, has thrust the state into the foray of the weed legalization movement across the U.S. If it passes, Florida will join 24 other states that have already approved recreational marijuana, expanding upon the legal framework that began with medical marijuana in 2016.

What is Amendment 3?

Amendment 3 is one of six proposed amendments Florida voters were weighing on the 2024 ballot. The amendment to Florida's constitution would allow adults aged 21 or older to possess, purchase and use marijuana for personal, nonmedical reasons. It would also set limits on how much individuals can legally carry: up to 85 grams of marijuana or 5 grams of marijuana concentrate.

Voter approval of the measure would mean existing medical marijuana dispensaries could sell marijuana to recreational users, and state-licensed businesses could be authorized to cultivate, process and distribute the product. Voter rejection blocks the way for recreational marijuana use in Florida.

Floridians have butted heads about whether recreational marijuana should be allowed in the state.

Supporters of Amendment 3 have argued that legalizing recreational marijuana would curb the black market and ensure that marijuana products sold are safe and regulated. They also suggested that decriminalizing it could free up law enforcement resources and reduce nonviolent drug offenses.

However, opponents have warned that legalizing marijuana could lead to an increase in unregulated drug use, making roads less safe and negatively impacting Florida's youth. Some also raised concerns that crime rates could rise as a result of wider marijuana availability.

Even if Florida legalized recreational marijuana use, it remains illegal at the federal level, which could create ongoing legal complexities.