March Madness bettors face new threats online: "It's peak season for scams"

What to know about sports betting scams

What to know about sports betting scams

Forget Las Vegas — it's easier than ever for you, your partner, or even your teen to place a bet on their favorite teams with just a few clicks.

Fans will wager an estimated $3.1 billion during March Madness alone, and experts warn that families are prime targets for scams.

Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of cybersecurity firm Arkose Labs, explains that while betting at casinos carries inherent risk, online gambling presents even greater dangers.

"We're in March Madness, so it's peak season for scams, fake websites, and fake apps being set up to lure you to put money into them, claiming you're going to win big," Gosschalk said. "And then of course it's a rug pull — there's no money to be gained."

Online gaming platforms topped the list for suspected digital fraud in the U.S. in 2023, with TransUnion flagging nearly 11% of transactions.

Ricardo Rivera learned this lesson the hard way. After years of gaming online, Rivera hoped to win big to pay for his mother's cancer treatment. Instead, he says he became a fraud victim on a crypto-gambling site called SpinMe.club.

"I basically hit the biggest jackpot that they have, and it was $4 million," Rivera said.

Rivera had already deposited hundreds of dollars in cash and bitcoin to open his account. But to claim the jackpot, there was a new catch: He was told to pay another thousand dollars to cover "taxes."

It was then that Rivera realized he was the victim of a scam.

"Right there. Right when they said you need to deposit $1,000," Rivera replied.

He says when he complained to customer service, the site blocked him and kept his money.

CBS News repeatedly emailed SpinMe.club to ask about Rivera's case. All emails bounced back, and when reached via chat, the site blocked us.

How to spot online gambling fraud

Gosschalk says the site Rivera played on appears to be unlicensed and unregulated — classic warning signs.

"If you're intending to gamble, go with the well-known sport websites, the ones that you see on TV, the ones that you see advertising in media. Those are most likely to be legitimate websites," Gosschalk said.

Other potential fraud indicators include unusually high bonus offers, promises of guaranteed winnings and crypto-only platforms with no credit card options.

While the FBI receives hundreds of complaints every year about online gambling fraud, the crime may be vastly underreported because victims are embarrassed.

"I do think about other folks being affected by this – I know I'm not the only one," Rivera said. "It's not a good feeling."