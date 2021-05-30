Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charges

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday following an alleged domestic violence incident in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, the Sandy Springs Police Department said in a statement.

SSPD said they received a 911 call about an assault in progress around 12:30 p.m. SSPD claims the door to the residence was open when officers arrived and that when they entered, they witnessed Ozuna "grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall." Police identified the victim as Ozuna's wife.

SSPD also alleged that Ozuna struck the victim with his arm, which was wrapped in a cast. Ozuna on Friday was placed on the injured list with two fractured fingers on his left hand, according to MLB.

Ozuna was taken into custody "without further incident," police said. He is currently being held at Fulton County Jail.

The Braves said they informed Major League Baseball's commissioner's office "immediately" after learning of Ozuna's arrest.

"The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form," the team said in a statement. "Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner."

SSPD said that, while the victim had noticeable injures, she was not taken to the hospital.