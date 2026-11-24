New maps of the Army's planned lead azide detonation in southeast Iowa show a plume of toxic dust drifting southwest toward northeast Missouri between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Army plans to detonate about 5 tons of degraded lead azide, in 68 barrels, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, according to an emergency alert sent to cellphones Tuesday morning. The alert said some people within 5 miles southwest of the plant may be evacuated and told people up to 20 miles away to stay indoors with windows closed. Officials expect the wind to blow southwest, away from Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people on the Mississippi River.

The Army moved the detonation from Friday, citing more favorable wind and time to add safety measures, according to a government court filing. A federal appeals court cleared the way Monday for the detonation after it had been delayed several times amid lawsuits from environmental groups and concerns from elected officials in Illinois and Iowa.

The maps show the modeled lead dust from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday. At 9 a.m., a red circle is centered near the plant. By 9:45 a.m., the shaded area becomes a long oval running from near Burlington southwest toward the Missouri line.

By early afternoon, the shaded area stretches far into northeast Missouri, passing Knox City. By late afternoon, it narrows to a band running from the Burlington and Keokuk area toward Macon, Missouri, with Quincy, Illinois, just southeast of it.

Maps of the planned lead azide detonation in Middletown show the shaded area stretching from near Burlington toward Macon, Missouri, by noon Wednesday. The forecasts will change with the weather. CBS Chicago

Wind arrows on the maps point southwest. Illinois officials said Monday that NOAA's latest model showed no Illinois counties would be affected. The Illinois EPA had asked the Army for updated modeling but had not received it, officials said, and Gov. JB Pritzker has directed state agencies to remain on alert.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said state agencies are setting up additional monitoring of air and water quality.

The maps are forecasts and will change with the weather. Under the EPA's permit, the Army must update its plume forecasts six hours before the detonation and hourly after that until it is finished. The Army's forecasts do not establish that harmful exposure will occur at every location inside a projected plume, and sampling will be needed to show where lead settles on farmland, playgrounds and other surfaces.

Officials recommend that people stay indoors during the detonation and rinse outdoor surfaces with water afterward.

Why the Army is detonating the lead azide, and the pushback

"Inaction is no longer an option," said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who leads the operation.

The Army says the lead azide has been stored at the plant for more than 20 years in earthen-covered containers, in a bath of ethanol and water meant to keep it stable. A routine check this year found some of the water had evaporated, and the material has since recrystallized, making it increasingly sensitive to friction and shock. Army officials say moving the barrels now risks setting them off, and experts say the stockpile will become more volatile as temperatures cool, since less liquid in the barrels makes the solution more prone to freezing, which raises the risk of a chain reaction.

The Army has added blast barriers around the bunkers where the lead azide will be detonated, plans to apply ballistic gels and foams to absorb dust, and will douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said the goal is to keep as much of the dust as possible on the plant's grounds. The Army considered "every viable solution," he said, and concluded a controlled detonation is safest. The EPA issued an emergency permit for the detonation Nov. 13.

The plan has drawn criticism from both parties. A bipartisan group of Illinois and Iowa elected officials asked the Army and EPA to delay it and look for safer alternatives, citing poor communication with the public. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, called the operation a "failure of leadership of epic proportions." Earthjustice sued on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter, challenging the validity of the EPA's emergency permit. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the detonation last week, then declined Monday to stop it, saying the groups had not shown they were likely to succeed and that the degraded explosives risk an uncontrolled blast without the permit's safety measures. The judges said the Army evaluated "a full range" of alternatives, including neutralizing the lead azide with other chemicals and thermal treatment.

President Trump said on social media that in addition to the court's go-ahead, he wanted Gov.-elect Rob Sand to approve the detonation. Sand, a Democrat who takes office in January, has said the decision is fully up to the administration. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she supports the plan after speaking with military leaders.