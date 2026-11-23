The Illinois EPA, Department of Public Health and Emergency Management Office of Homeland Security have launched a website to track developments with the lead azide detonation in Iowa.

The U.S. Army is set to detonate about 5 tons of lead azide, a highly sensitive explosive used in military ammunition since World War I, that's been stored in in Middletown, Iowa, a small community of less than 500 people about four hours west of Chicago.

The two controlled detonations could send a plume of toxic lead particles into the air that could then settle on farms, cars, homes and playgrounds – any outdoor surface – in its path. Depending on weather conditions, that plume could drift into northwestern Illinois.

The detonations have been delayed several times as environmental groups filed suit, but a federal appeals court cleared them to proceed Monday, essentially arguing that the only options are controlled, planned explosions or uncontrolled, unplanned explosions, and that at least the Army's controlled explosions allow for some safety measures to be in place.

The detonations are now scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The Illinois website will track the latest developments leading up to those detonations, as well as any possible impacts on Illinois counties and residents.

At this time, the Illinois officials said, the latest model from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a controlled detonation Wednesday would not impact Illinois counties. At the moment models show light winds from the east/northeast that would direct the plume south/southwest, officials said.

The Illinois EPA continues to request updated modeling from the U.S. Army but has not received it, officials said. They will continue to rely on available data from NOAA.

Illinois officials are also continuing to ask federal agencies about specifics related to locations and duration of air monitoring, but have not received them. The site set up by the state includes links to multiple resources for monitoring, including the Army's official site.

Governor JB Pritzker has directed state agencies to remain on alert and prepare for possible impacts as the state presses the federal government for more information and transparency, officials said.

The website also offers recommended precautions for residents, schools and childcare facilities in case Illinois is affected by the toxic dust plume.