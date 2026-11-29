The following is the transcript of the interview with former CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 29, 2026.

NANCY CORDES: The CDC has reported more than 6000 measles cases so far this year, nearly tripling the number of cases from all of last year. The uninterrupted transmission of this virus has led to the U.S. losing its measles elimination status for the first time in 26 years. Joining us to discuss the latest is the former head of the CDC, Dr. Mandy Cohen. Doctor Cohen, thank you so much for being with us. I appreciate it. You know, just in the past two weeks, Pennsylvania reported two more measles related deaths, Wisconsin one more death, and Virginia reported their first death. That brings the nationwide death total this year, reported by state health departments to 14. What does that tell us about the spread right now?

DR. MANDY COHEN: So, unfortunately, Nancy, as you were saying, we've taken a giant step backwards in our fight against measles with losing elimination status, it means measles is here. And unfortunately, it is spreading on its own. So instead of it coming maybe from travelers outside the U.S. and bringing it here, it's here in the U.S. and so we have to fight back and we know how to do this, and we can do it again. It is a choice to get back to a place where we have, we are seeing less measles, but it's going to take work and it's going to take really good data. It's going to take- work at the federal level, at the state level, at the local level. And we have- we have work to do to get back to a place where we're not seeing measles deaths.

NANCY CORDES: In Pennsylvania, about two thirds of the people who contracted measles this year were adults, whereas in the past it was mostly kids who got sick. What's behind that change?

DR. MANDY COHEN: So look, measles is the most contagious virus that we see and it finds the cracks in vaccination status. So if you've had your measles vaccine, you're good. You're protected. But we know our babies are not able to get vaccinated right away. And we know some adults have missed their- their vaccine. And so measles is finding those cracks. So we really want to be doing everything we can to make sure folks are catching up. Get- getting a measles vaccine if you don't have one in the past. And if you are parents of infants, now, we often get measles antibodies from- from mom, babies get that for the first few months. But if you are a parent of an infant and you're traveling or you're going to an area that has a known outbreak, you want to talk to your pediatrician about what's called a "zero-dose," meaning an early dose of a measles vaccine. It doesn't mean that takes away getting your normal two vaccines for your baby, but you can get an early dose and then get the one that's expected, in the first year of life and then again at 4 to 6 years.

NANCY CORDES: Oh, that's interesting. So are you saying that maybe parents who might be getting on an airplane with a baby should consider getting that zero-dose first?

DR. MANDY COHEN: So I would definitely be talking to your pediatrician about it in terms of where you're traveling, what are the risk factors. If you're traveling internationally, yes. I would definitely be talking to your- to your pediatrician about a zero dose or an early dose of that measles vaccine for your baby.

NANCY CORDES: Is it time for the recommendations for older adults to change, you know, adults who were born before these vaccines were available and didn't get them in the past, the thinking was, well, we've got herd immunity, so it doesn't really matter that much. Do you think that older Americans should now be recommended to get this vaccine?

DR. MANDY COHEN: Well, most of us who are older and I consider myself one of those, we've all had our measles vaccines. And if you've had a measles vaccine, you can feel pretty good that you're protected. But make sure you know your status. If you don't talk to your doctor about that. But for those of us who were born before the 1960s, there was so much measles around before those vaccines, we often had a natural immunity. But we know these vaccines are- are safe and effective. Talk to your doctor about what might be right for you. You may have cancer. You may have something that suppresses your immune system. So have that conversation with your doctor of- if you need to catch up.

NANCY CORDES: You said that the US can get its measles elimination status back, but it's going to take a lot of work. What kind of work are you talking about? What needs to happen?

DR. MANDY COHEN: Yeah, we've seen other countries lose this status, have measles spreading and then regain that status. Brazil just did it, but it took them five years because you need to see 12 consecutive months of measles not spreading on its own. But what is it going to take? One, I would start with a plan that is public. We have to get a plan back to the Pan American Health Organization. That plan should be public. It should be funded. It should be work at the federal government, the state government and the local government together, doing things like getting folks catch up vaccines, making sure that we can help doctors identify measles, because I'll say, as a physician, we haven't seen measles, and now we need to identify it quickly so that we can make sure we're jumping on any outbreaks that might be happening. So, we- there's a lot of work to do here. We know how to do it. We just need to see a plan, a strategy. And then it funded as well as coordination of that work.

NANCY CORDES: That segues very nicely to my question about the agency that you once led the CDC. The current director, Erica Schwartz, acknowledged last week that the agency isn't getting information and guidance to the public as quickly as it used to. She said, quote, "we're operating under a situation where we do not have the same resources we once did." Are you worried that the CDC is now less equipped to deal with this, spread of measles?

DR. MANDY COHEN: Well, we know at the beginning of the Trump administration, we lost nearly 30% of the staff at CDC. That, that is going to have a major impact. We've lost very senior folks who have been through this before. And so I am worried about the talent that has been lost. There are dollars that have been allocated to CDC but are not able to be spent because there's no human beings there to actually run the programs. So I am worried that we're not able to do what needs to be done in this moment. Now, states are picking up the slack, but they also need the resources to do this work. So I am worried that we aren't going to be able to bring the full force of the talent and the resources that we've had in the past.

NANCY CORDES: We have about a minute left, but I do quickly want to get your take on this year's flu season. It is starting earlier than usual. Flu vaccination rates are at their lowest point in 15 years. What do people need to know about this flu season?

DR. MANDY COHEN: Yes. So, flu started early this year. So we're seeing a lot of flu circulating right now. But it's not too late. Get your vaccine now I got mine. My kids got ours. My- my parents. So it is really important to take that step. If you get it now, you'll be protected for the Christmas holiday. And we are seeing folks, getting sick. So if you are sick, get tested, particularly if you're over 65, because we have medicines that can treat flu. So it's important to just get your vaccine of course, but also to know if you're sick with the flu early so you can get that medicine early. That can also keep you out of the hospital. And if you're sick, stay home. I know we don't want to miss any of the holiday parties, coming up in the next few weeks, but stay home if you're sick.

NANCY CORDES: All great advice, doctor Mandy Cohen, former director of the CDC. Thank you so much for joining us this morning.

DR. MANDY COHEN: Thanks, Nancy. Everyone stay well.