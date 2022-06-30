Suspect in shooting of 2 Alabama deputies captured, one deputy dies from injuries

A man suspected of shooting two Alabama deputies, one fatally, has been captured, a prosecutor said.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said Thursday that 26-year-old Austin Hall was captured in the same county where the shooting occurred. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Bibb County. Two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the man fired at the deputies, shooting both, Jackson said.

The capture comes after Jackson confirmed that 32-year-old Deputy Bradley Johnson died at 3:15 p.m. at UAB Hospital in Birmingham as a result of his injuries, CBS42.com reported.

Johnson, who had been a K9 handler for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office since 2017, had been in law enforcement since 2013, according to CBS42.com.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert on Wednesday night asking people to notify authorities if they see Hall.

Multiple law enforcement agencies had been involved in the hunt for the suspect. Local television news outlets showed a heavy police presence in the county, located in central Alabama.

"We are praying hard for the two Bibb County deputy sheriffs shot in the line of duty tonight," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement issued Wednesday night on social media.